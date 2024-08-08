Power Corporation Of Canada Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$730 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$550 million, or C$0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$761 million or C$1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$730 Mln. vs. C$550 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.12 vs. C$0.82 last year.

