Power Corporation Of Canada Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 31, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/?year=2026&categ=earnings&__cf_chl_f_tk=87qABJMCIOTNioPKj1DzqU1uHoE6hFEeF.vGhnlyyZk-1783047656-1.0.1.1-1AbyeY3Ycf9L4aEh_PyJLTz0kc22J1WAiqNJUKrX8WU

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-752-3688 or 1-647-846-8526 (International).

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