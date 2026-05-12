Power Corporation Of Canada Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting net earnings of C$820 million or C$1.29 per share, compared to C$689 million or C$1.07 per share in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$905 million or C$1.43 per share, compared to C$787 million or C$1.22 per share in the prior year.

Currently, POW is trading at C$80.09, up 2.10 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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