Power Corporation Of Canada Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 14, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/?year=2025&categ=earnings

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-752-3688 (US) or 1-647-846-8526(International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), access code 6590090#.

