Power Corporation Of Canada Posts Lower Net Earnings In Q1

May 13, 2025 — 06:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW) an international management and holding company, Tuesday reported first quarter results for 2025.

Net earnings of C$689 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from C$709 million a year earlier. The decline was mainly due to lower contributions from Lifeco, which earned C$587 million compared to C$702 million last year. Earnings per share came in at C$1.07, unchanged from a year ago, while adjusted EPS increased to C$1.22 from C$1.09.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, however, rose to C$787 million from C$710 million, reflecting stronger results from Sagard and Power Sustainable, which posted a combined adjusted profit of C$34 million versus a C$30 million loss in the prior-year period.

POW closed Tuesday's trading at C$50.49 up C$0.09 or 0.18 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

