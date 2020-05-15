Markets

Power Corp. Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on May 15, 2020, to discuss its Q1 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/

To participate in the call, dial 1-833-979-2697 (US) or 647-689-6826 (International) and enter passcode 8556429#.

A replay of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (US) or 416-621-4642 (International) using the access code 8556429#

