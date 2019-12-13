Power Corp., Power Financial To Eliminate Dual-Holding Company Structure

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) and Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO) have agreed to effect a reorganization transaction. Power Financial minority shareholders will receive 1.05 Power Corporation subordinate voting shares and nominal cash consideration in exchange for each Power Financial common share. Upon completion of the deal, Power Corporation of Canada will own all of the Power Financial common shares, while Power Financial preferred shares and debt securities will remain outstanding. The reorganization will eliminate the current dual-holding company structure.

The Board of Power Corporation of Canada has indicated that it will appoint Jeffrey Orr, current President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Financial, as President and Chief Executive Officer upon completion of the reorganization.

Power Corporation of Canada intends to increase its quarterly dividend by 10% to 44.75 cents per share, beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Power Corporation of Canada anticipates significant near-term cost reductions of approximately $50 million per year within two years by eliminating duplicative public company related expenses and rationalizing other general and administrative expenses.

