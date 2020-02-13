Power Corp., Power Financial Announce Completion Of Reorganization

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) and Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO) announced the successful completion of the reorganization deal. The aggregate value of the consideration delivered to Power Financial Corp. minority shareholders pursuant to the reorganization is approximately C$8.7 billion. Power Financial common shares are anticipated to be delisted from the TSX as soon as practicable.

The companies also announced the determination of the final offer price for the pre-emptive right. Power Corp. has determined the final offer price for the offer to be C$34.27 per Power Corp. participating preferred share.

