Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series G Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $25.45 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRG was trading at a 2.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRG shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

In Monday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are off about 1%.

