Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series D Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRD shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 2.1%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PAPR
DTM Dividend History
Funds Holding PMPT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.