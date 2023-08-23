Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series D Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.80 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRD was trading at a 27.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRD shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:
In Wednesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 0.2%.
