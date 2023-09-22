Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: POW-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $20.68 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRC was trading at a 15.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRC shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Friday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: POW-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are down about 1.1%.

