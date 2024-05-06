Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRA shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Monday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 1.8%.
