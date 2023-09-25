Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $19.91 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRA was trading at a 19.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRA shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Monday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are off about 0.5%.

