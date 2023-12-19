Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/21/23, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 1/15/24. As a percentage of POW.PRA's recent share price of $20.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of POW.PRA to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRA shares open for trading on 12/21/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.79%.

As of last close, POW.PRA was trading at a 17.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRA shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 0.3%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.