Power Corp Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

Power Corp of Canada (TSE:POW) has released an update.
Power Corporation of Canada reported a decline in net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with figures dropping to $371 million compared to $997 million in 2023. However, the company’s adjusted net asset value per share increased, reflecting some positive growth. Additionally, the firm’s alternative asset investment platforms raised $1.9 billion in new commitments this year.
