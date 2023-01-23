Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)

Investing
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

What are large shareholders doing?

BLU / Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. Ownership

Ra Capital Management, L.p. holds 11,385,574 shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,230,274 shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 10,247,073 shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,534,169 shares, representing an increase of 45.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 96.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Sa holds 8,363,294 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948,548 shares, representing an increase of 52.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 161.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 7,197,050 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,372,968 shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 32.05% over the last quarter.

Artal Group S.A. holds 6,000,000 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 21.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. is 0.6747%, an increase of 6.1303%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.23% to 115,094,057 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Chip Value Fund is $15.60. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $25.70. The average price target represents an increase of 97.47% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Chip Value Fund is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

