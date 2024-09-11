Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series G, Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRG shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:
In Wednesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are off about 0.3%.
