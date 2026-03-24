Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/26/26

As of last close, POW.PRA was trading at a 1.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRA shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: POW-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 0.1%.
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