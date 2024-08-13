Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series D Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.76 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRD was trading at a 16.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRD shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are up about 1%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.