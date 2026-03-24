Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

As of last close, POW.PRC was trading at a 0.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRC shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3625 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: POW-PRC.TO) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are trading flat.
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