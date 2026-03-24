Markets

Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

March 24, 2026 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/26/26, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: POW-PRC.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3625, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of POW.PRC's recent share price of $25.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of POW.PRC to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRC shares open for trading on 3/26/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.78%.

As of last close, POW.PRC was trading at a 0.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRC shares, versus POW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3625 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C:

POW.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: POW-PRC.TO) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are trading flat.

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
 BRCD Options Chain
 Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt-> BRCD Options Chain-> Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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