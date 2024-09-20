Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

As of last close, POW.PRD was trading at a 13.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRD shares, versus POW:
Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:
In Friday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are down about 0.3%.
Also see: Low PE Ratios
Institutional Holders of ENBL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BCO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.