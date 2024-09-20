Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/24/24, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 10/15/24. As a percentage of POW.PRD's recent share price of $21.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of POW.PRD to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRD shares open for trading on 9/24/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.78%.

As of last close, POW.PRD was trading at a 13.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRD shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:

In Friday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: POW-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are down about 0.3%.

