News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Power connection to Tesla's German plant restored - grid firm

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Mang

March 11, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Christopher Steitz and Sarah Marsh for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O German gigafactory near Berlin has been reconnected to the electricity grid, the power firm in charge of fixing the outage, which began on March 5, said late on Monday.

E.dis, a division of German energy network firm E.ON EONGn.DE, said speedy weekend assembly work had enabled it to reconnect Tesla.

(Reporting by Christopher Steitz and Sarah Marsh)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.