Power connection to Tesla's German plant restored - grid firm

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O German gigafactory near Berlin has been reconnected to the electricity grid, the power firm in charge of fixing the outage, which began on March 5, said late on Monday.

E.dis, a division of German energy network firm E.ON EONGn.DE, said speedy weekend assembly work had enabled it to reconnect Tesla.

(Reporting by Christopher Steitz and Sarah Marsh)

