Power company Engie's shares fall on warning of earnings hit from legislation

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French power company Engie ENGIE.PA fell sharply on Tuesday after the company warned of a hit to its earnings from legislation related to rent caps and power prices.

Engie shares dropped by around 5% in early trading - the worst performing stock on France's SBF-120 .SBF120 equity index.

Engie said the legislation would hit its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by between 700 million and 900 million euros ($742.6 mln-$954.5 mln) in 2022 and by 1.2 billion-1.5 billion euros in 2023, although Engie confirmed its overall 2022 guidance.

($1 = 0.9427 euros)

