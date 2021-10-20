US Markets

Power company EDP Brasil to list shares on Madrid's Latibex

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil, controlled by Portugal's EDP, said on Wednesday that the Madrid stock exchange has approved the listing of the company's shares on its Latibex segment starting on Oct. 27 under the XENBR ticker. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;)) nS0N2QX01Y

    Most Popular