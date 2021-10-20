Power company EDP Brasil to list shares on Madrid's Latibex

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA, controlled by Portugal's EDP EDP.LS, said on Wednesday that the Madrid stock exchange has approved the listing of the company's shares on its Latibex segment starting on Oct. 27 under the XENBR ticker.

