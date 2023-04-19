Power cable connecting Finland and Sweden suffers outage

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - A power cable connecting Finland's west coast to Sweden's east coast stopped working on Wednesday afternoon due to excavation work on the Finnish side, Finland's power grid operator Fingrid said in a statement.

"We are looking into the repair scheduling," Fingrid said, adding the work had been done at Rauma power station and the cable had fallen off grid at 0752 GMT.

Repairing the subsea cable called Fenno Skan 2 also causes an outage to Fenno Skan 1.

The capacity outage amounts to 1,200 megawatts, according to Nordic power exchange Nord Pool. A repair is expected by late Thursday.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

