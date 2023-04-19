Power cable connecting Finland and Sweden suffers outage

April 19, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - A power cable connecting Finland's west coast to Sweden's east coast stopped working on Wednesday afternoon due to excavation work on the Finnish side, Finland's power grid operator Fingrid said in a statement.

"We are looking into the repair scheduling," Fingrid said, adding the work had been done at Rauma power station and the cable had fallen off grid at 0752 GMT.

Repairing the subsea cable called Fenno Skan 2 also causes an outage to Fenno Skan 1.

The capacity outage amounts to 1,200 megawatts, according to Nordic power exchange Nord Pool. A repair is expected by late Thursday.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.