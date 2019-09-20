Power back on at Venezuela's Amuay, Cardon oil refineries - sources

Adds fire extinguished Friday morning, production not yet resumed

Caracas, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Power was restored to Venezuela's Paraguana Refining Complex on Friday after a blackout halted operations Thursday night, according to three sources with knowledge of the incident.

The Amuay and Cardon refineries, which make up the OPEC nation's largest refining complex, together have a capacity of about 955,000 barrels per day, but were already operating well below capacity. A blackout in July knocked the refineries offline for weeks.

A fire in the Amuay facility following the blackout, which had been caused by a lightening storm, was extinguished early Friday morning, six industry sources told Reuters. Production at the facility had not yet resumed, they said.

Flames specifically affected plant HDAY-3 in Amuay, said one source, who added, "the plant was totally devastated by the fire, about 70%."

State oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), which operates the refineries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPEC member Venezuela has the largest oil reserves on earth, but years of underinvestment and mismanagement has left much of its refining network in disrepair.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Sarah.Kinosian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.