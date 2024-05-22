News & Insights

Power Assets Holdings’ Successful AGM Results

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Power Assets Holdings (HK:0006) has released an update.

Power Assets Holdings has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with high approval rates from shareholders. Notably, a final dividend of HK$2.04 per share was declared, new directors were elected, and mandates for the issuance and repurchase of shares were approved. The company demonstrated solid shareholder confidence, reflecting positively on its governance and future outlook.

