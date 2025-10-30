Power Assets Holdings (HGKGF) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 8.33

The average one-year price target for Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGF) has been revised to $8.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $7.54 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.85 to a high of $10.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.91% from the latest reported closing price of $5.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Assets Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGKGF is 0.19%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 203,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 53,420K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGKGF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,772K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGKGF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,260K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,004K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGKGF by 3.19% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 9,434K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,160K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,070K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGKGF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

