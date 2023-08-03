Power and gas utility Sempra profit beats estimates as costs fall

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. power and gas utility Sempra SRE.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs and higher sales at its California units.

The company's adjusted net income was $1.88 per share for the three months ended June 30, beating analysts' average expectations of $1.75, according to Refinitiv data.

Prices of natural gas fell to a 30-month low in April, allowing utility companies to significantly reduce costs of procuring it for customers.

A drop in cost of electric fuel and purchased power also lifted the profit.

The company, which serves around 40 million customers, recently received approval from U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developers for the construction of its Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Texas.

Sempra also affirmed its full-year adjusted profit between $8.60 and $9.20 and announced a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.