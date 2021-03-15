Powell's Unenviable Task: How Investors Should React to the Fed this Week

On Wednesday, the rate setting group at the Federal Reserve, the FOMC, will announce its most recent decision on rates and policy. That will be followed by a news conference given by Fed Chair Jay Powell. I try not to waste my sympathy on the rich and powerful, but I cannot help but feel sorry for the Chairman as he prepares for his latest ordeal by presser.

He is in a truly unenviable position because he is bound to upset some people. His audiences, both those attending the conference and those following online or through financial media, will be pretty evenly split. There are those who feel that he is fueling a massive bubble and devaluing the currency and should therefore reverse course. Then there are those who look at the human misery still being caused by the pandemic and the still sluggish economy and say he should be doing more. As a result, Powell, one of the most respected economists and bankers in the world, will find himself playing the role of circus performer, attempting to juggle as he walks a tightrope.

We can’t be sure at this point what Powell will say, but based on recent history, there is one thing that is just about certain: whatever he says it will result in an immediate negative reaction in the market.

If he says that they will reverse course and tighten monetary policy at all, or even if he hints at thinking about thinking about it at some unspecified point in the future, Wall Street will be distraught. They have become accustomed to a world where the Fed hands them money to invest, and in doing so, makes borrowed money essentially free. Any suggestion that that is going away will cause a hissy fit of epic proportions, and for good reason.

It is not that I think that Wall Street is entitled to billions of dollars of handouts. A strong case can be made that if the the Fed is creating and handing out money, it would be better that they give it to ordinary working people who will spend it, prompting growth and creating wealth. It is just that the bull run in stocks we have seen since 2009 has been accompanied throughout by loose monetary policy. Taking that away is bound to have an effect.

However, it would be a huge surprise if Powell were to do anything of the sort. Even though the Dow is posting record high after record high and multiples of earnings are way above their long-term average, he still believes that the market is too fragile to absorb that news without it creating huge problems that will spill over into the economy. The problem for investors is that the alternative, saying nothing and continuing on the existing path, will probably also produce a negative reaction, at least in the short term.

The chart above, taken from an FT article following Powell’s last public utterings, shows how the bond market reacted to him saying that the central bank would remain "patient," despite some indications of growing inflationary pressure. On the surface that may seem like a crazy response -- a Fed Chair is saying that he will fight to keep rates low, and as a result rates go up? What it did do was scare those who had convinced themselves that problematic inflation was coming soon, while doing nothing to provoke a positive response from those who didn’t.

In another move that would puzzle traditional analysts, as bond yields were jumping after Powell’s remarks, stocks were falling, losing over 1% in the same timeframe. That shouldn’t happen in theory, but it does when the rising rates themselves are what are causing stocks to drop. Here again, those concerned about inflation sold, while "no change" wasn’t enough to prompt any new buying from those feeling more relaxed on the subject.

And that brings us to this week. Powell once again finds himself in a place where if he so much as suggests that the Fed is thinking of tightening policy, even just a touch, the market will drop. If, on the other hand, he doesn’t, the market will drop.

For investors, while the outcome is the same either way, the implications of those two scenarios are very different.

I should stress once more that this is extremely unlikely, but, if Powell suggests that the FOMC is starting to look forward to a time when rates are adjusted higher, there will be a selloff in stocks that could prove to be quite lasting and would necessitate adjustments to portfolios. However, in the far more likely event that the Fed says, "full steam ahead," the free money that has been the main driver of such massive gains in stocks will still be available. Any dip on that will be a buying opportunity.

Either way, whatever the outcome, some people will be disappointed, maybe even scared, by what the FOMC decides this week. The need to deliver and explain that news puts Jay Powell in an awkward place and I, for one, wish him luck.

