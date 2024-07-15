Powell's Remarks Boost Investor Confidence in Upcoming Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the three U.S. inflation readings over the second quarter of this year "add somewhat to confidence" that the pace of price increases is returning to the Fed's target in a sustainable fashion, remarks that suggest a turn to interest rate cuts may not be far off. "In the second quarter, actually, we did make some more progress" on taming inflation, Powell said at an event at the Economic Club of Washington. "We've had three better readings, and if you average them, that's a pretty good place." Consumer prices in the second quarter rose at an annualized pace of 2.1%, excluding the volatile food and energy components, and that index tends to run higher than the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures price index. PCE data for June will not be released until next week.





"What we've said is that we didn't think it would be appropriate to begin to loosen policy until we had greater confidence" that inflation was returning sustainably to 2%, Powell continued. "We've been waiting on that. And I would say that we didn't gain any additional confidence in the first quarter, but the three readings in the second quarter, including the one from last week, do add somewhat to confidence." Last week, the Labor Department reported that the CPI fell in June from the month before, the first month-to-month decline in four years. Coupled with a reading of wholesale inflation a day later, economists now estimate the PCE gauge the Fed uses for its inflation target will show yearly price increases have eased closer toward 2%.





Market Overview:





Powell cites confidence in inflation returning to 2%.



Second quarter consumer prices rose at 2.1% annualized rate.



June PCE data expected to show eased yearly price increases.



Key Points:



Powell sees economy in balance, allowing for potential rate cuts.



Unemployment rate at 4.1%, close to full employment.



Investors expect rate cuts starting in September.



Looking Ahead:



Fed governors and officials to speak this week on policy.



Changes to policy statement in July may signal rate cuts.



Powell's next remarks expected post-July 30-31 meeting.



