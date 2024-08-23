Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Signals Rate Cuts Likely—Here’s What That Means For You

The era of high interest rates will soon be over.

That’s the takeaway from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on the nation’s economic health during the central bank’s annual meeting, in which he declared it’s time for a change.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” said Powell at the economic symposium at Jackson Hole. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.”

Powell’s remarks followed the release of the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, which indicated the “vast majority” of participants believe the Fed can pivot to cutting interest rates starting in September should market conditions remain constant.

Consumers, then, can look forward to lower borrowing costs in the coming months, while savers may need to take advantage of high yields while they still can.

What Powell Said

On Friday, Powell said the Fed has made significant progress in lowering inflation toward the central bank’s long-term target of 2%.

“Inflation has declined significantly,” Powell said.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was up just 2.6% on an annual basis for the second consecutive month in June.

That’s down from 4.2% this time last year.

Price stability is just one part of the Fed’s dual mandate, though. The central bank must also enact policies that lead to full employment.

For much of the past few years, the labor market has been tight, with a huge number of job openings and low unemployment. This caused employers to pay ever-higher wages and benefits to entice workers.

It also allowed the Fed to keep the federal funds rate at a target range of 5.25% to 5.50% since July 2023, a 23-year high.

That dynamic, though, has changed in recent months as recession fears started to emerge.

“The labor market is no longer overheated, and conditions are now less tight than those that prevailed before the pandemic,” Powell said.

The State Of The Economy

The U.S. economy has been resilient as the Fed sought to bring down inflation with higher interest rates following the economic policies implemented during the pandemic.

For instance, the GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024, which was higher than anticipated, and is currently expected to grow 2.0% in the third quarter of this year, according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow gauge.

Still, the labor market has shown signs of strain in recent weeks.

Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest level since October 2021.

Moreover, a Labor Department report showed that the U.S. added 818,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months ending March 2024 than previously believed, including 358,000 fewer professional and business services roles created.

“The cooling in labor market conditions is unmistakable,” Powell said. “We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability.”

What It Means For You

It’s no longer a matter of if the Fed will slash rates, but rather the question now is: By how much?

There’s a roughly 66% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, and a one-third chance there will be a 50 basis point reduction.

“Powell’s Jackson Hole comments all but assure a 25 basis point rate cut in September, as the Federal Reserve has been telegraphing for quite some time now,” said Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management.

This is generally good news for investors and borrowers and potentially bad news for savers.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for companies and consumers, weighing on economic growth and eating into profits. With inflation decelerating and the labor market limping along, the Fed believes the economy needs more support.

Lower interest rates, however, typically reduce the yield savers can earn in savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Now’s the time to lock up a high yield before the Fed begins a new policy of rate cuts in September.

