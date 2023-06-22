Powell: "Long Way To Go" To Beat Inflation; Expect More Fed Rate Hikes

Any rate hikes by the Federal Reserve later this year are likely to involve smaller incremental changes, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks before congressional committees this week.

Powell told members of the House and Senate financial committees that the Fed would “moderate” the pace of any federal funds rate raises while the central bank works to contain inflation at an annual target rate of 2%. The inflation level is still more than twice that, as of the first half of 2023, but it has shown signs of slowing.

“Earlier in the process, speed was very important. It’s not very important now, given how far we’ve come,” said Powell on June 21 during his first hearing, before the House Financial Services Committee. “It may make sense to move rates higher, but to do so at a more moderate pace.”

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its federal funds rate 10 times. But over the past year, the increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have gradually gotten smaller. Hikes in June and July were 75 basis points, December’s was 50 basis points, and then as of 2023 the increments shrank to 25 basis points. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

Most recently, the Fed announced a rate hike pause on June 14, reasoning that its previous rate increases have not yet been fully felt in the broader economy.

“Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year,” Powell said. “But at last week’s meeting, considering how far and how fast we have moved, we judged it prudent to hold the target range steady to allow the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.”

Economic Uncertainty Grows as Full Effects of Fed Hikes Have Yet To Be Felt

A major concern from lawmakers is the lag time between the Fed’s series of rate hikes—one of the most aggressive in U.S. history—and those actions’ impact on the economy. Typically higher interest rates lead to job losses and tighter credit for consumers and businesses. And, in fact, the overall federal funds rate jump of five percentage points since March 2022 has caused rates on all types of credit to skyrocket.

But the Fed’s monetary actions may take months or years to fully play out in the economy.

“From inflation to a potential credit crunch, to substantial balance sheet risks for financial institutions, there is a great deal of uncertainty on the horizon,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, at the hearing.

So far, wage and job data have indicated economic stability.

“As we celebrate what seems to be a healthy economy, the truth of the matter is that the average person in our nation today struggles to make their ends meet because of the inflationary impact on their bottom line,” said Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, during the June 22 Senate Banking Committee hearing. “And we have yet to, as a nation, adjust for the 500 basis points increase.”

Powell acknowledged the delayed effect of Fed rate hikes on the overall economy.

But, he said, “we still have a long way to go. Inflation is still running between 4 and 5%.” He said he expects to see the impact in “a year and change.”

To the Fed, the tight jobs market signifies more wiggle room. It could raise rates in order to get inflation under control, even if some expected job losses would ensue.

Powell acknowledged at both hearings that getting inflation to the Fed’s 2% target will require “a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions.”

“I can’t guarantee that restoring price stability wouldn’t have some implications of a higher unemployment,” Powell said. “But you have to think that restoring price stability will pay benefits to everybody, especially low-and-moderate income people for decades.”

The FOMC meets again July 25 and 26. Powell told senators that a “strong majority” of the committee believes one or two rate hikes will likely be needed “between now and the end of the year.”

Powell: Housing Market Will Cool

Some lawmakers also raised concerns about the impact of Fed rate hikes on the housing market, as home prices remain steep and, for many, unaffordable.

Mortgage rates have soared since the Fed began raising rates last March. Early that month, the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate was 3.76%, according to Freddie Mac. As of June 15, 2023, that rate was 6.69%. And yet, despite the higher rates and home prices, home sales remain stable, largely because supply is so limited.

Mortgage application volume rose 0.5% for the week ending June 16 compared to the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The week before, volume had spiked 7.2%.

“If consumers are constantly paying whatever the interest rates might be, are we going to get stuck just continually going up?” asked Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Missouri Democrat.

Powell responded, “I don’t think so.” He said that housing supply and demand is “getting back into alignment,” which will help lower the inflation within the housing market.

“We think housing inflation will come down significantly over the course of this year and next year,” he said.

