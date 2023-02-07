US Markets

Powell: Jobs report was stronger than expected but shows why this will be a long process

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

February 07, 2023 — 12:48 pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday very strong jobs data released last week simply affirms that the central bank has some way to go on raising rates.

When it comes to Friday's release of the January jobs data, “we didn’t expect it to be this strong,” Powell said.

While declining to say whether knowing about the vigor of the data would have affected last week's 25 basis point rate rise, Powell said the data “shows you why this will be a process that takes a significant period of time," when it comes to tightening monetary policy.

