Powell Speech Likely To Be In Focus On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open on Wall Street ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow futures are currently down by 44 points, while the Nasdaq futures are down by 30 points.

Early trading is likely to be driven by reaction to Powell's live-streamed speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to Powell's upcoming remarks for clues about whether a shift to easier monetary policy is possible in the coming months.

Analysts have suggested Powell will signal an increased tolerance for higher inflation, with some predicting he will call for a shift to "average inflation" targeting rather than the long-standing 2 percent target.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department recently released a report showing a pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 22nd.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 1.006 million, a decrease of 98,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.104 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to decline to 1.000 million from the 1.106 million originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic activity contracted slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, although the report still showed a sharp drop in gross domestic product.

The report said real gross domestic product plummeted by 31.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 32.9 percent nosedive. Economists had expected the plunge in GDP to be revised to 32.5 percent.

The smaller than previously estimated drop in GDP came as private inventory investment and consumer spending decreased less than previously estimated Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of July. Pending home sales are expected to jump by 3.0 percent in July after spiking by 16.6 percent in June.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Stocks moved significantly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs. The Dow spent the morning lingering in the red before joining the other major averages in positive territory.

While the Dow rose 83.48 points or 0.3 percent to a six-month closing high of 28,331.92, the Nasdaq surged up 198.59 points or 1.7 percent to 11,665.06 and the S&P 500 jumped 35.11 points or 1 percent to 3,478.73.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved modestly lower on the day. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.2 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the downtrend and is just above the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.18 to $43.21 a barrel after inching up $0.04 to $43.39 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after soaring $29.40 to $1,952.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $9.80 to $1,942.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.06 yen versus the 106.99 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1833 compared to yesterday's $1.1830.

