Powell Snubs "Put" Hopes as Trade Tensions Reignite Market Volatility

Warnings from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that trade tensions risk undermining the central bank’s dual mandate shattered two days of market calm, sending stocks tumbling and driving investors into safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and gold. The sudden spike in volatility underscored Wall Street’s sensitivity to policy uncertainty amid an escalating tariff offensive.





Powell’s wait-and-see stance on President Trump’s trade measures dashed hopes of a so‑called “Fed put” to cushion market blows, remarking that without clear data on the tariffs’ effects, the Fed cannot make informed policy decisions. Losses deepened after semiconductor giants reported earnings disappointments tied to global trade disruptions.





Market Overview:





Fed Chair’s caution on tariffs reignites market volatility, with the S&P 500 down 2.2% and the Nasdaq 100 off 3.0%.



10‑year Treasury yields fell to 4.28% as investors sought refuge in government bonds.



New export curbs on Nvidia (NVDA) chips and weaker orders at ASML (ASML) fuel technology sector sell‑off.



Key Points:



Powell rejects a “Fed put,” signaling no immediate policy backstop for markets.



Inflation and price stability remain crucial to maintaining labor market health.



Semiconductor setbacks highlight deepening impact of trade tensions.



Looking Ahead:



Further tech export restrictions could prolong the sector’s downturn.



Volatility is likely to persist as tariff developments unfold.



Investors should not count on Fed intervention for immediate market support.



Bull Case:



Powell's disciplined approach provides clear signals that the Fed will prioritize data-driven decisions, which may enhance policy credibility and stabilize inflation expectations over the longer term.



The Fed’s refusal to deploy a “Fed put” could encourage healthier market functioning, reducing dependency on central bank intervention and making the financial system more resilient in the future.



Market corrections may create buying opportunities for long-term investors, particularly in oversold sectors like technology, which could rebound when trade tensions ease or fundamentals improve.



Falling Treasury yields and strong demand for safe-haven assets suggest there is still significant risk aversion, but also ample liquidity in the system to support eventual recovery.



Should trade tensions resolve or tariffs be rolled back, pent-up demand and improved business confidence could drive a sharp rebound in equities and risk assets.



Bear Case:



Powell’s reluctance to provide immediate support increases near-term market vulnerability, prolonging volatility and undermining investor confidence during escalating trade tensions.



Continued uncertainty over tariffs and the lack of a clear Fed backstop raise the risk of persistent declines in equities, especially for sectors hit hardest by export curbs and weak demand, like semiconductors.



Export restrictions and disappointing earnings from tech leaders like Nvidia and ASML highlight the real economic damage trade policy uncertainty is inflicting on global supply chains.



Safe-haven flows into gold and Treasuries point to growing fear that recession risks are rising, potentially resulting in even sharper asset price corrections if macro data continues to deteriorate.



With the WTO cutting its trade outlook and U.S.-China brinkmanship unresolved, the road ahead is likely to remain rocky, with little immediate prospect for policy clarity or market relief.



Analysts lamented a year of “dashed hopes,” where disappointing tariff outcomes and the Fed’s market snub compounded investor unease. The tech sector, led by writedowns at Nvidia and order shortfalls at ASML, illustrated the widening cracks in corporate sentiment.Safe‑haven flows pushed gold above $3,339 an ounce and strengthened the Swiss franc, while the dollar weakened. With the WTO trimming its trade growth forecast and U.S.‑China brinkmanship expected to continue, market participants brace for a turbulent road ahead amid persistent policy uncertainty.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

