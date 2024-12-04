13:50 EST Powell sees ‘very, very broad support’ for continued Fed independence
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SPY:
- Donald Trump announces nomination of Paul Atkins to be next SEC Chairman
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust: Pivot points
- Fed’s Waller ‘leaning toward’ supporting rate cut at December meeting
- Fed’s Waller says ‘leaning toward’ continuing return of policy to more neutral
- Every Firm on Wall Street Expects the S&P 500 (SPX) to Rise in 2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.