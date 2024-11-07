Powell says in near-term, election will have ‘no effect’ on policy decisions

Powell says the Fed doesn’t know the timing or substance of any fiscal policy changes and that the central bank won’t “guess, speculate or assume” about fiscal policy.
- Powell says economy ‘strong overall,’ labor market has ‘cooled’
- Fed Chair Powell says labor market conditions ‘remain solid’
- Powell says labor market ‘not a source of significant inflationary pressures’
- Federal Reserve cuts federal funds rate by 25 basis points
- Fed says recent indicators suggest economic activity ‘solid’
