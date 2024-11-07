14:41 EST Powell says latest inflation report ‘not terrible,’ bit higher than expected
- Powell says in near-term, election will have ‘no effect’ on policy decisions
- Powell says economy ‘strong overall,’ labor market has ‘cooled’
- Fed Chair Powell says labor market conditions ‘remain solid’
- Powell says labor market ‘not a source of significant inflationary pressures’
- Federal Reserve cuts federal funds rate by 25 basis points
