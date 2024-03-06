News & Insights

US Markets

Powell says "broad" overhaul coming for Basel bank capital proposal

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 06, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank and other regulators will be making significant changes to a contentious plan to raise large bank capital requirements.

Testifying before Congress, Powell said officials have begun reconsidering the so-called "Basel III endgame" proposal unveiled in July, and are aware of industry complaints about its cost and potential economic impact.

"We do hear the concerns and I do expect there will be broad material changes to the proposal," he told the House Financial Services Committee. "I’ll add that I’m confident that the final product will be one that has broad support at the Fed and in the broader world."

Powell also did not rule out reproposing the rule to solicit further feedback, a step that could significantly delay the project and potentially push it into a new presidential administration.

Reuters reported before Powell's testimony that regulators were looking into major changes to the proposal that would significantly reduce the impact on banks.

The proposal, part of an international accord with other bank regulators, would change how banks gauge their risk and how much cash they should hold against potential losses. Banks have intensely opposed the proposal, which would direct roughly three dozen of the biggest banks to set aside billions of dollars more in capital, calling it misguided and warning it would hinder lending.

Powell declined to get into specifics on changes, noting that regulators were in the early stages of absorbing feedback and evaluating possible changes. But he also noted that other rulewriting projects that intersect with that effort, such as a plan to require banks to issue more long-term debt, may need to be reconsidered as well.

Powell's comments suggest the opposition from banks, as well as critiques from members of Congress and other businesses, are resonating with regulators.

When asked about an external study that found 97% of the comments filed on the proposal were critical, Powell said, "It's unlike anything I've seen."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.