Powell Rises 52.3% in Three Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL shares have surged 52.3% in the past three months, outpacing the industry and the S&P 500, which have returned 1.1% and 10%, respectively. The company has also outshone its peers like Eaton Corporation plc ETN and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. FELE, which gained 4.8% and declined 9.8%, respectively, over the same time frame.

POWL Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Closing at $296.98 in the last trading session, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of $328.00 but significantly higher than its 52-week low of $54.75. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability. This reflects a positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and long-term prospects.

POWL Stock Trading Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Behind POWL’s Momentum?

Powell’s results in second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) indicated strong year-over-year growth, with revenues growing 6% to $297 million. The electrical equipment manufacturer’s impressive performance can be largely attributed to its strong foothold and healthy levels of project activity in electric utility and commercial & other industrial markets.



Increasing demand for electrical power from data centers is also creating a new opportunity for growth for this company. Powell is strengthening its participation across the electrical power value chain and benefiting from momentum in the data center and utility end markets. Notably, it witnessed strong bookings in the electric utility and commercial markets in the first six months of fiscal 2026.



Courtesy of solid bookings, the company’s backlog level increased 33% year over year to $1.8 billion (exiting the fiscal second quarter). Exiting second-quarter fiscal 2026, new orders totaled $490 million, higher than $249 million in the previous fiscal year quarter. It’s worth noting that in the fiscal second quarter, POWL secured a data center and an electric utility order, each with about $75 million of value. Also, after the second-quarter end, it booked another mega data center order with a value of more than $400 million.



The company is also on track to complete the Jacintoport expansionary project with an investment of $12.4 million by the end of fiscal 2026. The expansionary efforts will help Powell execute its current backlog and enhance its customer offerings across data centers, hydrogen, carbon capture and other transitional energy markets.



POWL’s strong liquidity position with no debt also supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Exiting the fiscal second quarter, Powell had cash equivalents and short-term investments of $544.9 million compared with $475.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Few Near-Term Concerns Prevail

Powell’s petrochemical market has remained subdued over the past few quarters due to lower commercial activities. Revenues from the petrochemical market declined 37% in the fiscal second quarter on a year-over-year basis.



The company has also been dealing with the adverse impacts of high operating costs and expenses. For instance, in the first six months of fiscal 2026, its cost of sales rose 3% year over year, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased 17.9%. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, its gross profit margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 29.6%, while the operating margin declined 170 bps to 19.4%.

POWL’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, Powell’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) is 46.87X, a premium to its industry average of 24.32X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours.



In comparison with POWL’s valuation, its peers, Eaton and Franklin Electric, are trading cheaper. Notably, Eaton and Franklin Electric are currently trading at 28.86X and 20.61X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revision Trend

Amid these, the company’s earnings estimates for third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) have increased 9.6% to $1.49 per share over the past 60 days. Over the same time frame, earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026) have increased 2.8% to $5.47 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on POWL

Solid momentum across most of its end markets, robust backlog level and capacity expansion efforts position Powell favorably for strong growth in the long run. However, certain challenges, including softness in the petrochemical market, rising costs and premium valuation, are limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s near-term prospects.



While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains and provide a better entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.