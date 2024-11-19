Powell reports Q4 EPS $3.77, consensus $3.55

Reports Q4 revenue $275.06M, consensus $286.49M. Brett Cope, Powell’s (POWL) chairman and CEO, stated, “Powell delivered a strong fourth quarter performance that closed out another incredible year for the Company. We experienced tremendous growth in our largest markets, with our top line growing by 45% in fiscal 2024. We continue to execute at a high standard for both our customers and our shareholders as reflected by our gross margin, which improved 590 basis points compared to the prior year. Having recorded our second consecutive year of more than $1.0 billion in new orders, we continue to grow in our traditional markets of oil & gas, petrochemical and electrical utilities, while further diversifying in markets such as data centers, hydrogen, carbon capture and other alternative fuels. I’m incredibly proud of the Powell team for their performance in fiscal 2024 and their unwavering commitment to our customers and mission.”

