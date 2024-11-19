News & Insights

Stocks

Powell reports Q4 EPS $3.77, consensus $3.55

November 19, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $275.06M, consensus $286.49M. Brett Cope, Powell’s (POWL) chairman and CEO, stated, “Powell delivered a strong fourth quarter performance that closed out another incredible year for the Company. We experienced tremendous growth in our largest markets, with our top line growing by 45% in fiscal 2024. We continue to execute at a high standard for both our customers and our shareholders as reflected by our gross margin, which improved 590 basis points compared to the prior year. Having recorded our second consecutive year of more than $1.0 billion in new orders, we continue to grow in our traditional markets of oil & gas, petrochemical and electrical utilities, while further diversifying in markets such as data centers, hydrogen, carbon capture and other alternative fuels. I’m incredibly proud of the Powell team for their performance in fiscal 2024 and their unwavering commitment to our customers and mission.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POWL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.