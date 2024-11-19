Powell options imply 14.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Powell (POWL) is 1.6x normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.3%, or $44.21, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 20.7%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on POWL:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.