Powell Max Limited Reports 2024 Financial Results: Revenue Decreases 25.7% and Net Loss of HK$18.1 Million

Powell Max Limited reports a 25.7% revenue decline and a net loss of HK$18.1 million for 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Max Limited, a financial communications services provider in Hong Kong, has reported its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company experienced a significant revenue decline of 25.7%, down to HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) from HK$49.1 million in 2023. This revenue drop was mainly attributed to reduced income from corporate financial communications and IPO financial printing services. Additionally, Powell Max incurred a net loss of HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million) compared to a profit of HK$7.1 million the previous year, with basic and diluted losses per share reaching HK$1.37 (US$0.18). Increased general and administrative expenses, along with a rise in selling and distribution costs due to expanded sales team efforts, were noted as contributing factors to the financial downturn. Despite the challenges, the company is focusing on maintaining its market presence amidst reduced capital market activities in Hong Kong.

Potential Positives

Powell Max Limited reported a substantial increase in cash and bank balances, rising from HK$3.66 million in 2023 to HK$42.22 million in 2024, indicating improved liquidity.

The company has expanded its sales team and increased its marketing efforts, reflecting a commitment to maintaining market presence despite a decrease in capital market activities.

The press release demonstrates transparency by providing detailed financial results and explanations for the changes in revenue and expenses, which may build investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 25.7% compared to the previous year, indicating a significant decline in business performance.

The company reported a net loss of HK$18.1 million, a stark contrast to a profit of HK$7.1 million the previous year, raising concerns about financial stability.

General and administrative expenses increased by 1.28 times, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies or financial mismanagement.

FAQ

What were Powell Max's revenue figures for 2024?

The revenue for Powell Max in 2024 was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million), down 25.7% from 2023.

How did Powell Max's net loss change in 2024?

The net loss for 2024 was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million), a significant decline from a profit of HK$7.1 million in 2023.

What caused the decrease in revenue for Powell Max?

The revenue decrease was primarily due to reductions in corporate financial communications and IPO financial printing services.

How have expenses changed for Powell Max in 2024?

General and administrative expenses surged by 128% to HK$24.9 million, driven by increased employee benefits and professional fees.

What was the earnings per share for Powell Max in 2024?

The basic and diluted loss per share for 2024 was HK$1.37 (US$0.18), compared to HK$0.56 earnings per share in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “



Company



” or “



Powell Max



”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.







Overview:









Revenue was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 25.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Revenue was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 25.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Net loss was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.









Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2024







Revenue. Revenue decreased by 25.7% from HK$49.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the decrease in both the revenue from corporate financial communications services and IPO financial printing services.





General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 1.28 times from HK$10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$24.9 million (US$3.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the incurrence of issuance expenses (which consisted of professional fee and related expenses relating to the equity line of credit under standby equity purchase agreement entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. on November 21, 2024), an increase in professional services fees and an increase in employee benefits expense.





Selling and distribution expenses. Selling and distribution expenses increased by 55.6% from HK$4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$7.0 million (US$0.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to an increase in the number of staff in our sales team and an increase in other expenses on business development and marketing. In light of the reduction of capital market activities in Hong Kong, we have allocated extra resources on sales and marketing with the view to maintain our market presence.





Net loss. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million), as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Basic and diluted loss per share. Basic and diluted loss per share was HK$1.37 (US$0.18) per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a basic and diluted earning per share of HK$0.56 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2023.







About Powell Max Limited







Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.







Exchange Rate Information







The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong through JAN Financial Press Limited and Miracle Media Production Limited (which was acquired after the reporting period), its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. The operating subsidiaries’ reporting currency is Hong Kong dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Hong Kong dollars to United States Dollars in this press release were calculated the noon middle rate of US$1 — HK$7.7677, as published in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on December 31, 2024, respectively. No representation is made that the HK$ amount represents or could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Rounding Amounts and Percentages





Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Company Info:





Powell Max Limited





Investor Relations





ir@janfp.com





(852) 2158 2888



















POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





































As of December 31

























2023

















2024

























HK$

















HK$

















US$

















ASSETS

















































Non-current assets















































Property, plant and equipment













5,819,230

















4,253,686

















547,612















Total non-current assets

















5,819,230





















4,253,686





















547,612









































































Current assets



























































Trade and other receivables













13,510,032

















16,096,160

















2,072,191













Cash and bank balances













3,660,213

















42,222,014

















5,435,588















Total current assets

















17,170,245





















58,318,174





















7,507,779









































































Total assets

















22,989,475





















62,571,860





















8,055,391









































































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























































Current liabilities



























































Trade and other payables













27,376,032

















12,990,458

















1,672,368













Contract liabilities













1,524,761

















1,310,435

















168,703













Bank borrowings













4,767,829

















3,845,863

















495,110













Lease liabilities













3,361,230

















1,376,122

















177,159













Derivative













—

















6,756,516

















869,822













Convertible promissory notes













—

















13,860,647

















1,784,395















Total current liabilities

















37,029,852





















40,140,041





















5,167,557









































































Non-current liabilities



























































Trade and other payables













150,000

















150,000

















19,311













Lease liabilities













1,122,591

















1,014,182

















130,564















Total non-current liabilities

















1,272,591





















1,164,182





















149,875









































































Total liabilities

















38,302,443





















41,304,223





















5,317,432









































































Equity attributable to owners of the Company



























































Share capital













9,750

















11,457

















1,475













Accumulated losses













(15,680,728





)













(33,754,822





)













(4,345,537





)









Reserves













358,010

















55,011,002

















7,082,021















Total equity

















(15,312,968









)

















21,267,637





















2,737,959









































































Total liabilities and equity

















22,989,475





















62,571,860





















8,055,391





































POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS









AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





































Year ended December 31,

























2022

















2023

















2024

























HK$

















HK$

















HK$

















US$















Revenue













37,772,821

















49,121,839

















36,461,260

















4,693,958













Cost of sales













(22,217,680





)













(25,238,821





)













(22,081,030





)













(2,842,673





)









Gross profit













15,555,141

















23,883,018

















14,380,230

















1,851,285





















































































Other income and gain













1,851,815

















54,116

















1,952,986

















251,425













General and administrative expenses













(10,723,611





)













(10,862,255





)













(24,854,036





)













(3,199,665





)









Selling and distribution expenses













(5,250,421





)













(4,530,134





)













(7,049,538





)













(907,545





)









Allowance of expected credit loss - trade receivables













(841,051





)













(914,788





)













(488,640





)













(62,908





)



















































































Profit/(Loss) from operations

















591,873





















7,629,957





















(16,058,998









)

















(2,067,408









)











Finance costs













(690,476





)













(550,714





)













(2,015,096





)













(259,418





)



















































































(Loss)/Profit before income tax

















(98,603









)

















7,079,243





















(18,074,094









)

















(2,326,826









)











Income tax expense













—

















—

















—

















—















(Loss)/Profit for the year

















(98,603









)

















7,079,243





















(18,074,094









)

















(2,326,826









)





















































































Other comprehensive (loss)/income:











































































Exchange differences on foreign currency translations













25,138

















(47,378





)













48,424

















6,234















Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

















(73,465









)

















7,031,865





















(18,025,670









)

















(2,320,592









)





















































































(Loss)/Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company











































































Basic and diluted













(0.01





)













0.56

















(1.37





)













(0.18





)

















































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares









































































Basic and diluted













12,500,000

















12,500,000

















13,178,314

















13,178,314











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.