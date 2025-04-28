Stocks
PMAX

Powell Max Limited Reports 2024 Financial Results: Revenue Decreases 25.7% and Net Loss of HK$18.1 Million

April 28, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Powell Max Limited reports a 25.7% revenue decline and a net loss of HK$18.1 million for 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Max Limited, a financial communications services provider in Hong Kong, has reported its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company experienced a significant revenue decline of 25.7%, down to HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) from HK$49.1 million in 2023. This revenue drop was mainly attributed to reduced income from corporate financial communications and IPO financial printing services. Additionally, Powell Max incurred a net loss of HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million) compared to a profit of HK$7.1 million the previous year, with basic and diluted losses per share reaching HK$1.37 (US$0.18). Increased general and administrative expenses, along with a rise in selling and distribution costs due to expanded sales team efforts, were noted as contributing factors to the financial downturn. Despite the challenges, the company is focusing on maintaining its market presence amidst reduced capital market activities in Hong Kong.

Potential Positives

  • Powell Max Limited reported a substantial increase in cash and bank balances, rising from HK$3.66 million in 2023 to HK$42.22 million in 2024, indicating improved liquidity.
  • The company has expanded its sales team and increased its marketing efforts, reflecting a commitment to maintaining market presence despite a decrease in capital market activities.
  • The press release demonstrates transparency by providing detailed financial results and explanations for the changes in revenue and expenses, which may build investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decreased by 25.7% compared to the previous year, indicating a significant decline in business performance.
  • The company reported a net loss of HK$18.1 million, a stark contrast to a profit of HK$7.1 million the previous year, raising concerns about financial stability.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 1.28 times, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies or financial mismanagement.

FAQ

What were Powell Max's revenue figures for 2024?

The revenue for Powell Max in 2024 was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million), down 25.7% from 2023.

How did Powell Max's net loss change in 2024?

The net loss for 2024 was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million), a significant decline from a profit of HK$7.1 million in 2023.

What caused the decrease in revenue for Powell Max?

The revenue decrease was primarily due to reductions in corporate financial communications and IPO financial printing services.

How have expenses changed for Powell Max in 2024?

General and administrative expenses surged by 128% to HK$24.9 million, driven by increased employee benefits and professional fees.

What was the earnings per share for Powell Max in 2024?

The basic and diluted loss per share for 2024 was HK$1.37 (US$0.18), compared to HK$0.56 earnings per share in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “

Company

” or “

Powell Max

”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.




Overview:




  • Revenue was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 25.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.


  • Net loss was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.




Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2024



Revenue. Revenue decreased by 25.7% from HK$49.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the decrease in both the revenue from corporate financial communications services and IPO financial printing services.



General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 1.28 times from HK$10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$24.9 million (US$3.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the incurrence of issuance expenses (which consisted of professional fee and related expenses relating to the equity line of credit under standby equity purchase agreement entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. on November 21, 2024), an increase in professional services fees and an increase in employee benefits expense.



Selling and distribution expenses. Selling and distribution expenses increased by 55.6% from HK$4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$7.0 million (US$0.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to an increase in the number of staff in our sales team and an increase in other expenses on business development and marketing. In light of the reduction of capital market activities in Hong Kong, we have allocated extra resources on sales and marketing with the view to maintain our market presence.



Net loss. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million), as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Basic and diluted loss per share. Basic and diluted loss per share was HK$1.37 (US$0.18) per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a basic and diluted earning per share of HK$0.56 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2023.




About Powell Max Limited



Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.




Exchange Rate Information



The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong through JAN Financial Press Limited and Miracle Media Production Limited (which was acquired after the reporting period), its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. The operating subsidiaries’ reporting currency is Hong Kong dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Hong Kong dollars to United States Dollars in this press release were calculated the noon middle rate of US$1 — HK$7.7677, as published in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on December 31, 2024, respectively. No representation is made that the HK$ amount represents or could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



Rounding Amounts and Percentages



Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Company Info:



Powell Max Limited


Investor Relations


ir@janfp.com


(852) 2158 2888





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION






As of December 31




2023



2024




HK$



HK$



US$


ASSETS










Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment


5,819,230



4,253,686



547,612


Total non-current assets



5,819,230




4,253,686




547,612















Current assets












Trade and other receivables


13,510,032



16,096,160



2,072,191

Cash and bank balances


3,660,213



42,222,014



5,435,588


Total current assets



17,170,245




58,318,174




7,507,779















Total assets



22,989,475




62,571,860




8,055,391















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities












Trade and other payables


27,376,032



12,990,458



1,672,368

Contract liabilities


1,524,761



1,310,435



168,703

Bank borrowings


4,767,829



3,845,863



495,110

Lease liabilities


3,361,230



1,376,122



177,159

Derivative







6,756,516



869,822

Convertible promissory notes







13,860,647



1,784,395


Total current liabilities



37,029,852




40,140,041




5,167,557















Non-current liabilities












Trade and other payables


150,000



150,000



19,311

Lease liabilities


1,122,591



1,014,182



130,564


Total non-current liabilities



1,272,591




1,164,182




149,875















Total liabilities



38,302,443




41,304,223




5,317,432















Equity attributable to owners of the Company












Share capital


9,750



11,457



1,475

Accumulated losses


(15,680,728
)


(33,754,822
)


(4,345,537
)

Reserves


358,010



55,011,002



7,082,021


Total equity



(15,312,968

)



21,267,637




2,737,959















Total liabilities and equity



22,989,475




62,571,860




8,055,391











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS




AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





Year ended December 31,




2022



2023



2024




HK$



HK$



HK$



US$

Revenue


37,772,821



49,121,839



36,461,260



4,693,958

Cost of sales


(22,217,680
)


(25,238,821
)


(22,081,030
)


(2,842,673
)

Gross profit


15,555,141



23,883,018



14,380,230



1,851,285


















Other income and gain


1,851,815



54,116



1,952,986



251,425

General and administrative expenses


(10,723,611
)


(10,862,255
)


(24,854,036
)


(3,199,665
)

Selling and distribution expenses


(5,250,421
)


(4,530,134
)


(7,049,538
)


(907,545
)

Allowance of expected credit loss - trade receivables


(841,051
)


(914,788
)


(488,640
)


(62,908
)



















Profit/(Loss) from operations



591,873




7,629,957




(16,058,998

)



(2,067,408

)

Finance costs


(690,476
)


(550,714
)


(2,015,096
)


(259,418
)



















(Loss)/Profit before income tax



(98,603

)



7,079,243




(18,074,094

)



(2,326,826

)

Income tax expense





















(Loss)/Profit for the year



(98,603

)



7,079,243




(18,074,094

)



(2,326,826

)



















Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
















Exchange differences on foreign currency translations


25,138



(47,378
)


48,424



6,234


Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year



(73,465

)



7,031,865




(18,025,670

)



(2,320,592

)



















(Loss)/Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
















Basic and diluted


(0.01
)


0.56



(1.37
)


(0.18
)


















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
















Basic and diluted


12,500,000



12,500,000



13,178,314



13,178,314





Stocks mentioned

PMAX

