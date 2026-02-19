Powell Industries Stock Soars 161% in a Year as $13 Million Buy Lifts Stake to 11% of This Portfolio

Key Points

Vision One added 37,857 shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $12.75 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end Powell Industries position value rose by $12.40 million, reflecting both share additions and share price movement.

The transaction value equaled 7.16% of Vision One’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The fund's post-trade stake was 61,448 shares valued at $19.59 million.

On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners disclosed a buy of 37,857 shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), an estimated $12.75 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners, LP increased its stake in Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) by 37,857 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter, based on average closing prices, was $12.75 million. The fund’s total position in the company at quarter-end was 61,448 shares, with a corresponding value change of $12.40 million from the prior quarter.

What else to know

Vision One’s buy takes Powell Industries to 10.99% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HXL: $40.36 million (22.6% of AUM) NYSE:NGVT: $27.09 million (15.2% of AUM) NYSE:TNC: $25.40 million (14.3% of AUM) NYSE:CC: $20.28 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:POWL: $19.59 million (11.0% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, Powell Industries shares were priced at $542.98, up 161.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 149.29 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $542.98 Market capitalization $6.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.11 billion Net income (TTM) $187.37 million

Company snapshot

Powell Industries offers custom-engineered electrical equipment, including integrated power control room substations, switchgears, motor control centers, and monitoring systems for industrial and utility applications.

The company generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and servicing of electrical energy distribution and control systems, as well as value-added services such as field inspection, installation, and retrofitting.

It serves a diverse customer base in oil and gas, petrochemical, LNG, mining, electric utility, transportation, and other heavy industrial sectors globally.

Powell Industries is a leading provider of engineered electrical equipment and systems, with a strong presence in mission-critical industrial markets worldwide. The company leverages decades of technical expertise to deliver customized solutions for complex energy distribution and control needs. Its comprehensive service offerings and global reach position Powell as a trusted partner for large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.

What this transaction means for investors

Concentration at this level signals conviction. When a position climbs to nearly 11% of reportable assets in a portfolio otherwise spread across industrial names like Hexcel, Ingevity, and Trinity Industries, it seems to suggest a view that earnings power is expanding, not peaking.



And Powell’s latest quarter backs up that thesis. Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 4% year over year to $251 million, but the more telling numbers were below the surface. Gross margin reached 28.4%, up from 24.7% a year ago, driven by project execution and stable pricing. Net income, meanwhile, climbed 19% to $41 million, or $3.40 per diluted share.



The mix also matters. Data center awards exceeded $100 million in the quarter, including a roughly $75 million order tied to that end market, alongside a large LNG win. That reinforces exposure to long-cycle infrastructure themes rather than one-off projects.



After a 161% run, volatility is inevitable. But with $500 million in cash, no debt, and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7, this looks less like momentum chasing and more like doubling down on structural demand in electrical infrastructure.

