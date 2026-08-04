Powell Industries Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 2026) earnings of $1.42 per share, up 7.6% year over year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. Revenues rose 9% year over year to $311.7 million but missed the consensus mark of $318 million.

Growth reflected strength in commercial and other industrial and electric utility markets, partly offset by weakness in petrochemicals.

POWL Revenue Mix Shows Industrial Strength

Commercial and other industrial revenues increased 54% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Electric utility revenues advanced 18%, showing broad demand across two of Powell’s core markets. However, Petrochemical revenues declined 49% from the prior-year period and partly offset the gains.

Powell Industries’ Margin Profile Stays Resilient

Gross profit increased 8% year over year to $95.3 million as higher volumes and a strong, stable pricing environment supported profitability. Gross margin was 30.6% compared with 30.7% a year earlier.



On a sequential basis, gross profit rose 8% from $87.9 million. Gross margin improved 100 basis points from 29.6% in the preceding quarter, indicating stronger conversion on the higher revenue base despite ongoing investment needs.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

POWL Orders Reach a Quarterly Record

New orders totaled $934 million, up 158% from $362 million in the year-ago quarter and well above $490 million in the fiscal second quarter. The book-to-bill ratio was 3.0, indicating orders were three times the quarter’s revenues.



The company secured three mega orders, defined as contracts above $50 million. These included a data center award of more than $400 million, a petrochemical fertilizer project of about $75 million and an LNG project of roughly $60 million in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Powell Industries Backlog Expands Across Core Markets

Backlog reached $2.4 billion, up 69% year over year, supported by record quarterly orders. Improved bookings were concentrated in commercial and other industrial, oil and gas, and petrochemical markets, broadening the project base beyond the quarter’s reported revenue mix.

POWL Profit Growth Continues

Net income increased 8% year over year to $52.2 million from $48.2 million. Higher revenues and strong gross margins drove the increase, while operating income rose to $64.1 million from $60.1 million.



Net income advanced 8% year over year to $52.2 million. Cost of goods sold grew 9.1% to $311.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.7 million, while research and development expenses totaled $4.3 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 6.4% and 61.7% year over year, respectively.

Powell Industries Balance Sheet Supports Capacity Plans

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $633.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $475.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Working capital stood at $606.5 million, while stockholders’ equity was $756.2 million.



Capital expenditures were $6.5 million in the quarter and dividends paid totaled $3.3 million, reflecting continued investment alongside shareholder distributions.

POWL Outlook Remains Favorable

Management expects activity across the company’s core markets to remain robust. Demand drivers include the continued role of U.S. LNG, utility generation, grid-strengthening projects and rising requirements tied to data centers and AI capacity.



Powell Industries expects gross margins to remain consistent with trailing-12-month level as it adds capacity to serve the expanding backlog. The company expects the Jacintoport fabrication yard expansion project to be completed by the end of fiscal 2026, with production then ramping to support recent industrial awards.

Powell Industries Evaluates Further Expansion

The company is assessing greenfield capacity additions beyond recently added leased capacity in Houston and Ohio. Powell Industries expects another solid year of financial results as it closes fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026) and looks toward fiscal 2027 (ending September 2027). The outlook rests on project execution, backlog composition and measured capacity additions across its manufacturing network.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 4.0%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial’s fiscal 2026 bottom line has inched up 0.1%.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IDEX’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 7.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IEX’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.4%.



The Middleby Corporation MIDD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Middleby’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 10.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIDD’s 2026 earnings has increased 0.3%.

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Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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