Powell Industries Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase 9.2%

Powell Industries, Inc.’s POWL second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025) adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35. The bottom line increased 38.6% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter.



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Powell’s total revenues of $278.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $277 million. The top line increased 9.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by strength across electric utility and commercial & other industrial sectors.

Inside the Headlines for Powell Industries

In the fiscal second quarter, it generated revenues of $70.3 million from the electric utility sector, up 48% year over year. Revenues from the petrochemical sector amounted to $43.7 million, down 13% year over year. The commercial & other industrial sector’s revenues increased 16% to $40.4 million.



In the fiscal second quarter, new orders totaled $249 million compared with $269 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by robust order activity in the oil & gas and commercial and other industrial sectors. Exiting the quarter, its backlog totaled $1.3 billion, relatively flat on a sequential as well as year-over-year basis.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile of POWL

In the fiscal second quarter, Powell Industries’ cost of sales increased 1.5% year over year to $195.2 million. Gross profit increased 33% year over year to $83.4 million while the margin increased 530 basis points (bps) to 29.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.8 million, up 3.9% year over year.



Operating income increased 49.2% year over year to $58.9 million. The operating margin was 21.1%, up 560 bps year over year.

Powell Industries’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Powell Industries had cash equivalents and short-term investments of $389.3 million compared with $358.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Current liabilities were $404.8 million compared with $428 million at the end of fiscal 2024.



Stockholders’ equity totaled $541.4 million. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, capital expenditure totaled $6.3 million, up 192.9% year over year.



In the same period, the company used $6.4 million for distributing dividends, up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

POWL's Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Given Powell Industries’ robust backlog, solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet, it looks forward to witnessing strong revenues and earnings in fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025).

POWL’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95. This compares with earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.



AZZ reported revenues of $351.88 million, missing the consensus estimate by 3.77%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $366.5 million.



Valmont Industries VMI reported revenues of $969.31 million in the second quarter of 2025, declining 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share of $4.32 for the same period compare with $4.32 a year ago.



The reported revenues compare with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.6 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.89%, with the consensus estimate being $4.24 per share.



Pentair plc PNR came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. This compares with earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago.



Pentair posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.68%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.