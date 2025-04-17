Powell Industries (POWL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Powell Industries (POWL) ending at $167.24, denoting a +0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Shares of the energy equipment company have depreciated by 8.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.34, signifying a 21.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $277.33 million, indicating an 8.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

POWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.71 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.55% and +9.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Powell Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Powell Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

We can also see that POWL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

