Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Powell Industries (POWL) closed at $185.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 1.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.73, signifying a 1.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $295.12 million, up 2.41% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.17 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, representing changes of +15.3% and +9.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Powell Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Powell Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.38.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.